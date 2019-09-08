12th Annual Motorcycle Ride in Memory of Sgt. Argonish

JESSUP, Pa. -- Kickstands went up Sunday at the 12th annual Sgt. Jan Argonish Ride in Lackawanna County.

Argonish served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and was killed in 2007 in Afghanistan.

Each year, his family has held a motorcycle ride to raise money for wounded veterans.

The 50-mile ride starts in Argonish's hometown of Jessup and passes through the area's countryside.

"It's really awesome after 12 years to see how much they love and support Jan and all of our veterans," said Talia Walsh, Argonish's fiancé.

In 12 years of the Argonish ride, organizers say they've helped disabled veterans get things like special cars and support dogs.

