104th Anniversary of Nicholson Bridge

Posted 6:40 pm, September 8, 2019, by

NICHOLSON, Pa. -- People in Wyoming County celebrated 104 years of an iconic landmark and a marvel of old-world engineering.

The Bridge Day celebration paid tribute to the Tunkhannock Viaduct, also known as the Nicholson Bridge.

When it was built in 1915, it was considered the largest concrete bridge in the world.

Locals still say the viaduct is a marvel in Wyoming County worth celebrating.

"I used to pass through it all the time and I loved it, so I came up to enjoy it with my family, my daughter," said Sally Hoober of Scranton.

Vendors lined the streets. There was food and live entertainment as well as carriage rides and model train displays. Local historians were also on hand to explain the rich history of the viaduct.

