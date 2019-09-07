Walk Remembers Those Who Died by Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Family and friends walked through downtown Scranton Saturday morning to remember those who have died by suicide.

The Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative hosted the event called Share the Journey.

The one-mile walk began and ended at the Lackawanna County Courthouse in downtown Scranton.

In addition to remembering those who died, the Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative also helps make the public aware of the risk factors and warning signs of those who may be contemplating suicide.