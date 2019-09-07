Walk Remembers Those Who Died by Suicide

Posted 7:24 pm, September 7, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Family and friends walked through downtown Scranton Saturday morning to remember those who have died by suicide.

The Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative hosted the event called Share the Journey.

The one-mile walk began and ended at the Lackawanna County Courthouse in downtown Scranton.

In addition to remembering those who died, the Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative also helps make the public aware of the risk factors and warning signs of those who may be contemplating suicide.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.