Santosha On The Ridge Bed and Breakfast Sheet Pan Pancakes

Jackie visits the Delaware Water Gap home to Santosha On the Ridge. This amazing bed and breakfast offers relaxation, breathtaking views and a delicious healthy breakfast. Innkeeper Leslie Underhill prepared pancakes on a cooking sheet.

Sheet Pan Pancakes

2 large eggs, room temperature

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/4 cups flour

1/4 cup sugar, plus additional for sprinkling ( feel free to substitute with cinnamon sugar or vanilla sugar.)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups assorted berries

Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a 12" x 17" baking sheet with non stick cooking spray

Melt butter, set aside.

Using a whisk (or your electric mixer with the whisk attachment), whisk the eggs in a large bowl till blended. Pour in the buttermilk, vanilla and melted butter and whisk again. Add the remaining dry ingredients and whisk till just combined. The batter will be a bit lumpy, that is fine.

Pour batter into your prepared baking sheet and spread evenly - you can gently rap the ran on your counter to level further. Top with the berries and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 12 - 14 minutes, or till center is set and edges start to pull away from the pan. Turn the oven up to broil and bake for an additional 2-3 minutes or till golden brown. Watch carefully.

Cut into squares and serve immediately.