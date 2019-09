Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARKSVILLE, Pa. -- A road in Luzerne County is closed after a hole opened up.

East State Street in Larksville caved in Saturday and police diverted traffic around the area.

Pennsylvania American Water had a crew at the scene. Officials said a service line to a vacant lot broke, causing the hole to open. No customers were affected.

There is no word when the street will be able to reopen.