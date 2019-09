× Pedestrian Hit and Killed Walking Along Route 309

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash killed a pedestrian along a busy road in Luzerne County.

Police say the victim was walking on Route 309 in Dallas Township around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

That part of Route 309 was shut down for about two and a half hours while police investigated.

There is no word at this time what caused the deadly crash.

Investigators have not released the name of the person who was hit.