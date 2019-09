Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- It was a good day to celebrate grandparents in Wyoming County.

United Methodist Homes in Tunkhannock held a fun fair on Saturday to celebrate the residents there for National Grandparents Day.

As well as some family bonding time, there were also local artisans selling goods such as paintings and pottery.

There was also an alpaca petting zoo at the fun fair in Tunkhannock.