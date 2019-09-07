Fall Fair to Benefit Fleetville Fire Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire company in Lackawanna County held a fall fair to help keep the department afloat.

It may still be summer, but the fair at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company in Benton Township treated supporters to fall favorites like apple cider.

Kids also played on an obstacle course.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 they are touched by the community's support.

"These people are here to support us while enjoying the great food and fun and just the community that this has brought together. It has actually brought me into tears a couple times today, so I'm just overwhelmingly proud to be part of this organization," said coordinator Michelle Ross.

Firefighters hope the fair raises enough money to recoup the expense of a new tanker truck.