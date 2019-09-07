Community Comes Together for Woman Injured in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- A community in Luzerne County is rallying behind a woman who was injured in a car crash last month.

Laura Blackwell of Schuylkill Haven sustained five broken ribs and shattered bones in her right leg and foot.

Friends and family came together Saturday at Red Door Creative in Kingston to help raise money for her as she recovers.

"It means the world to me because I'm used to being there for everyone else. I'm used to being the one that has to drive at 2 a.m. for the hospital visit. And it's so weird that it's reversed and beautiful and magical that these people are just popping out of the woodwork saying, 'Hey, you did this for me. I'm going to be there for you now,'" Blackwell said.

There was a bake sale, raffle, and even some entertainment at the fundraiser in Luzerne County.