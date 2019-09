Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Volunteers worked to conduct a landscape cleanup at Crowley Park in Scranton on Saturday.

Crowley Park on North Washington Avenue in the city's Green Ridge section has been undergoing renovations including installing new playground equipment, paving a basketball court, and creating a wellness trail.

Volunteers tell Newswatch 16 after cleaning up the brush and tending to flower beds, the park renovations are almost complete.