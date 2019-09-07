Celebrating Wilkes-Barre’s 250th Anniversary

Posted 7:02 pm, September 7, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A celebration in Wilkes-Barre marked the 250th anniversary of the city's founding as a settlement on the banks of the Susquehanna River.

People celebrated on Saturday with a carnival at Kirby Park featuring rides, food, and games.

Wilkes-Barre was founded in 1769 and is named after two British members of parliament, John Wilkes and Isaac Barre.

People who came out say the carnival was a great way to spend the day.

"Happen to show up to Kirby Park--we were gonna do the jungle gyms--and found out an event was going on. I was pleasantly surprised and decided we'd hit some rides and play some games," said Kevin Snow of Kingston.

Events scheduled for Saturday night include a hot air balloon glow and fireworks.

