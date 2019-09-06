× Years After Flooding, Wyoming County Houses to be Torn Down

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Overgrown grass covers most of these vacant houses on Church Street in Meshoppen.

The historic flooding of 2011 pushed people out of those houses in Wyoming County.

Now 8 years later, county officials are looking to knock these empty properties down

“People lose all their belongings because nobody has the flood insurance to covering anything so it is tough, it is a good thing though,” said Dave Herron.

“All the houses to my left here are empty no one is living in them so yeah it is about time,” said Azure Kinter.

County officials plan to take down 11 buildings in Meshoppen.

Nine houses on Church Street and two on nearby Allen Street.

County officials say years after the flood, homeowners were offered money for the flooded properties through government grants.

Scott Ryan is one of the few homeowners who did not take the buyout.

“One sense I am happy but another sense is it is going to be a barren street it is going to be green space. It is only going to be us and our neighbors across the street,” said Scott Ryan.

County officials have started the bidding the process for demolition, hoping to start tearing down the vacant buildings in the fall.

County officials plan to have the demolition wrapped up before the end of the year.

The land has been turned over to the borough where they can use it as a green space or playground.