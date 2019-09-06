Woman Flown to Hospital after Smoking in Bed Causes Fire

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP– Fire officials believe a woman smoking in bed is to blame for a fire at a home in Lackawanna County.

The fire started just after 1 a.m. at a mobile home near Newton Lake, near Forest City.

A woman inside the home was flown to a hospital in the Allentown area with burns. The fire chief believes the woman was smoking in bed when she set her oxygen tank on fire. She was injured and had to be rescued. No one else was inside at the time of the fire.

Fire officials say that woman usually has a caregiver with her, but that person suffered a stroke just yesterday and was not at the home.

The homeowner is in the hospital, but there is no word on her name or current condition.

1 Comment

  • jsrant

    I guess you didn’t read the ” No Smoking ” , sign attached to the tank. Plain irresponsibility. You should be treated as an arson. You were putting many people’s lives in danger. The responders, neighbors and any passing bystanders.

    Reply Report comment
