Woman Dead After Crash in Wyoming County

NORTHMORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman is dead following a crash in Wyoming County.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Friday along Schoonover Hill Road in Northmoreland Township.

The coroner was also on hand.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the woman who died was the only person involved in the crash.

Police believe her car was laying upside in a creek bed for an extended period of time after the crash.

No word on what caused the deadly crash in Wyoming County.