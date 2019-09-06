Woman Dead After Crash in Wyoming County

Posted 7:33 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41PM, September 6, 2019

NORTHMORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman is dead following a crash in Wyoming County.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Friday along Schoonover Hill Road in Northmoreland Township.

The coroner was also on hand.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the woman who died was the only person involved in the crash.

Police believe her car was laying upside in a creek bed for an extended period of time after the crash.

No word on what caused the deadly crash in Wyoming County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.