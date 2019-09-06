The Wall That Heals Hits Close to Home in Plymouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- If you haven't yet visited The Wall That Heals the traveling replica of the Vietnam War memorial spans across a football field outside Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth.

For many a visit to the wall is an emotional experience

"I just think it's such a shame what happened to these guys when they got back. You know, they fought for their country and gave everything they had and they came back and weren't respected at all," said Ed Addington of Nanticoke.

Thousands have already visited the wall to pay their respects to friends, family members or former classmates from right here in Plymouth

"I came down to honor two of our classmates that went to Vietnam right after high school and both were killed there and I'm here to collect their etchings and take that back," said Dave Romashko of Plymouth.

"Everybody felt it in the whole community and there were seven from this town," said Fred Rowlands.

For now, some names are on display in Plymouth twice. The names of those seven soldiers killed from Plymouth are already on a permanent memorial here but also part of this national tribute.

"We knew there was a war going on but we never thought it was going to hit this close to home you know these seven soldiers residents that's when it really hit us," said Rowland.

Organizers say that if you haven't been to this wall yet because you're nervous about getting around they have plenty of resources here to make sure you don't miss out.

"The Plymouth fire department was very gracious and they supplied us with a golf cart that we can bring anyone with mobility issues from their car to the memorial site," said Julianna Blaylock, Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund.

Volunteers are also here 24/7 to help people find the names of loved ones on the wall and answer any questions.

"They deserve to do what we can do and I thought that was very important," said Rowland.

On Saturday at 11 a.m. there will be a special ceremony for Gold Star Mothers.

The Wall That Heals will be open to the public until Sunday at 2 p.m. in Plymouth.