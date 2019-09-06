Suspect in Hazleton Shots Fired Turns Himself in to Police

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man accused of shooting a gun at homes and vehicles in Hazleton is now behind bars.

Christopher Paniagua surrendered to police on Friday after being wanted on assault charges.

Paniagua allegedly opened fire at the intersection of North Laurel and West Spring Streets in July.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Paniagua is locked up on $100,000 straight cash bail in Luzerne County.

