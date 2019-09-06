× Stretch of Northeast Extension to Close for Construction This Weekend

A twenty-mile stretch of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed this weekend, beginning Friday night.

Crews need to replace a bridge over Route 309 near Allentown.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday, the Turnpike will be shut down between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley exits.

That closure means a roughly seventy-mile detour for drivers who will need to use Route 22, Route 33, and Interstate 80 to get around the bridgework on the turnpike.

