State Police: Couple Went on Spending Spree After Accidental Deposit of $120K in Bank Account

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. -- A couple in Lycoming County is facing theft charges after their bank accidentally deposited more than $100,000 into their account.
State police say Robert and Tiffany Williams of Montoursville spent most of the money on items ranging from an SUV to a race car.
State police say the couple living at a home on Cypress Street in Montoursville got themselves into hot water after spending money that wasn`t theirs.
Investigators say Robert and Tiffany Williams had $120,000 deposited into their account at BB&T on May 31st through a mistake by a teller.
But instead of contacting the bank about the deposit, the couple allegedly spent most of the money.
All in two and a half weeks, between June 3 through the 19th.
Neighbors were stunned.
“That is kind of shocking, with all the procedures the banks have set up, checking and double-checking and triple-checking, there`s no way anybody gets away with that stuff,” said Nate Weaver.
State police say the Williams bought an SUV, two four-wheelers, a camper, a car trailer.
Police say the Williams also used the money on bills, car repairs, cash purchases and even gave $15,000 to friends in need of money.
“I would check in with the bank first before I didn`t anything, I`m not that dumb but some people do stupid things sometimes,” said Robert Painton.
Once the bank realized its mistake, it transferred the $120,000 to the correct account.
It contacted Tiffany Williams on June 20th and told her the couple had to pay back the $107,000 in overdraft fees they incurred.
On June 21st, the bank called again.
Tiffany said she and her husband would work out a payment plan.
Court papers show after those two initial phone calls from the bank, the couple had no contact with bank representatives, despite several attempts by the bank to reach them.
The couple is now facing felony theft charges.
A man at the Williams` home said he was Robert`s father.
“I have no idea, I don`t even know what`s going on. I`m just the dad, I have no idea what`s going on, I don`t know what to tell you,” he said.
Robert and Tiffany Williams were released on $25,000 bail.
lamestream r
Same scenario as the woman child found the necklace locket at Knoebels and only came forward after seeing the reported lost item on the news and after they found out the locket contained human ashes! The property is not yours and should be turned over to authorities all the time, period!
TonyK
Inside job. Was the bail money an accident deposit too??
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
Ha HA hA ha ! Boy are people stupid , Stealing is stealing no matter how you do it. Let see these buffoons sell everything and pay back the remainder at 25% of their pay . But hey they weren’t moral enough to do right in the first place or make a deal with the bank to keep criminal charges at bay so when you see the crazy banking fees think of these fools who cost you .
Jack Mann
Didn’t Trump have a rally in Montoursville?
yougottabekiddin1
You can’t bs serious since the Democrats are the welfare party who want everything for , as Bernie Sanders promises……FREE FREE FREE, FREE FREE FREE FREE!!!
JohnnyPoconos
If I logged in to my Wells Fargo account online and saw there was an extra $120.000 in my account , the first thing I would do is contact the bank. I know it’s an error. I would contact my bank. Instead these morons spent the money like it was their money and they should be punished for that. They knew it was a mistake and they still spent the money. They chose greed over honesty and they should be punished. It was NOT their money and they knew that !
lickerblisters
Does this mean the friends don’t have to pay them back now?
John W
Mistakes happen but this isn’t Robin hood.. the couple made a bad decision to spend money that wasn’t theirs.. stupid!
John W
norman vincent
The bank essentially gave the money to the people. They did not ask for it. Now they are charged for the banks error? Did the person who made the error get in trouble?
9 out of 10
Nine out of ten people say that Norman Vincent would do the same stupid things this couple did and think there isn’t anything wrong with it.
Mark Thepoll
Released on $25,000 bail. I wonder if that was cash or credit.