Peebles Department Store Closing, Gordmans Discount Store Taking its Place

Posted 4:12 pm, September 6, 2019, by

CARBONDALE, Pa. – It’s hard to miss the store closing banner outside Peebles department store in Carbondale.

However, as one door closes, another one opens. The store will soon be a Gordmans, which is a discount department store.

“Well, we like Peebles. We like the selection, they have nicer clothes, but they’re going to open a sister store so we’re all good,” Vicki Nixon of Waymart said.

Folks who shop here at Peebles tell Newswatch 16 they are relieved another department store will be taking its place because the closest place to shop is in Dickson City, which is about 20 minutes away.

“JC Penney’s, K-Marts, everybody was going out of business and for them not to go out of business and do something different that would be fine for everybody,” Claudette LaRoche of Carbondale said.

Other Peebles in our area such as its Towanda, Tunkhannock, and Covington Township locations will all be changing hands to Gordmans.

“I hope they keep the quality, maybe a little less money would be great! Everybody could use a little more money in their pockets than they have now,” Joan Davis of Carbondale said.

All four of the Peebles locations in our area will become Gordmans in February of next year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.