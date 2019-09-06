× Peebles Department Store Closing, Gordmans Discount Store Taking its Place

CARBONDALE, Pa. – It’s hard to miss the store closing banner outside Peebles department store in Carbondale.

However, as one door closes, another one opens. The store will soon be a Gordmans, which is a discount department store.

“Well, we like Peebles. We like the selection, they have nicer clothes, but they’re going to open a sister store so we’re all good,” Vicki Nixon of Waymart said.

Folks who shop here at Peebles tell Newswatch 16 they are relieved another department store will be taking its place because the closest place to shop is in Dickson City, which is about 20 minutes away.

“JC Penney’s, K-Marts, everybody was going out of business and for them not to go out of business and do something different that would be fine for everybody,” Claudette LaRoche of Carbondale said.

Other Peebles in our area such as its Towanda, Tunkhannock, and Covington Township locations will all be changing hands to Gordmans.

“I hope they keep the quality, maybe a little less money would be great! Everybody could use a little more money in their pockets than they have now,” Joan Davis of Carbondale said.

All four of the Peebles locations in our area will become Gordmans in February of next year.