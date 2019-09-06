× New Parking Garage in Towanda

TOWANDA, Pa. — People coming to spend a few hours in Towanda no longer have to drive up and down Main Street just to find a parking spot.

Now, after a $5 million state grant, the borough recently built and opened a three-story parking garage.

The first floor will be open to anyone and will cost 50 cents per hour to park, while the other two floors will be for long term parking and cost a monthly fee.

The new parking garage in Towanda has added more parking options and business owners hope it brings more people to downtown.

“Now that the garage is open there is plenty of parking on the streets. We want to welcome our customers and friends back after about three or four years of this and spaces are open and people are moving around now,” said Bonnie Murphy, the Country Peddler.

Lauren Bloss is thrilled that the parking garage has opened up spaces close to her where she works.

“Yeah that is pretty nice, I`m actually parked really close to my place of business so it makes it pretty nice,” said Lauren Boss of Athens.

But not everyone likes the new garage.

People that now park on Main Street are limited to just three hours a day even if you move to a new parking space.

“My wife and all of her coworkers work down here at Bradford County and some of them use to park down here on the street and now after three hours, they`ll ticket you even if you work here. So even if you work here on the sidewalks you can’t park here for more than three hours you have to use that garage or park somewhere else,” said Lee Modlin.

Towanda officials tell Newswatch 16 that all 149 spaces available for long term parking have been completely filled.