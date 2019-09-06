Man Sentenced in Monroe County Assaults and Robberies

Posted 4:52 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44PM, September 6, 2019

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A man accused of murdering a pizza delivery driver in the Poconos was sentenced for a series of assaults and robberies prior to that homicide.

Israel Berrios pleaded guilty to the crimes on and around the campus of East Stroudsburg University in 2017.

In one case, Berrios attacked and robbed a man at the Koehler Fieldhouse. He also broke into a dormitory.

A Monroe County judge sentenced Berrios to 10 and a half to 22 years in prison for those crimes.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.