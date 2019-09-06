Man Sentenced in Monroe County Assaults and Robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A man accused of murdering a pizza delivery driver in the Poconos was sentenced for a series of assaults and robberies prior to that homicide.

Israel Berrios pleaded guilty to the crimes on and around the campus of East Stroudsburg University in 2017.

In one case, Berrios attacked and robbed a man at the Koehler Fieldhouse. He also broke into a dormitory.

A Monroe County judge sentenced Berrios to 10 and a half to 22 years in prison for those crimes.