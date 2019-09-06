Former Fleet Manager for Scranton School District Sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former mechanic for the Scranton School District was sentenced on theft charges.

Daniel Sansky of Jefferson Township will spend six months to nearly two years in jail.

He also has to pay more than $31,000 to the school district.

In June, Sansky pleaded guilty to theft by deception.

The State Attorney General says Sansky overbilled the district for work done on school vehicles.

Sansky also billed the Scranton School District for repairs to the personal vehicles of some district employees.