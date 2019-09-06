Former Fleet Manager for Scranton School District Sentenced

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former mechanic for the Scranton School District was sentenced on theft charges.
Daniel Sansky of Jefferson Township will spend six months to nearly two years in jail.
He also has to pay more than $31,000 to the school district.
In June, Sansky pleaded guilty to theft by deception.
The State Attorney General says Sansky overbilled the district for work done on school vehicles.
Sansky also billed the Scranton School District for repairs to the personal vehicles of some district employees.
41.408969 -75.662412
3 comments
lickerblisters
Didn’t he take the district for over $100,000 though? I guess you and I will pick up the $70,000. This is why corruption in Scranton will never end. The benefits always outweight the punishment. Honey, we’re moving to Scranton,Pa.! (Nah, just funnin’)
Dave Pfeiffer
Yet, Sunday gets off with probation and he was the guy behind it all.
charliewaffles27
Fatso got off easy.