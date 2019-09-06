Former Fleet Manager for Scranton School District Sentenced

Posted 4:29 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44PM, September 6, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former mechanic for the Scranton School District was sentenced on theft charges.

Daniel Sansky of Jefferson Township will spend six months to nearly two years in jail.

He also has to pay more than $31,000 to the school district.

In June, Sansky pleaded guilty to theft by deception.

The State Attorney General says Sansky overbilled the district for work done on school vehicles.

Sansky also billed the Scranton School District for repairs to the personal vehicles of some district employees.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.