A Celebration of Grandparents in Luzerne County

Posted 1:55 pm, September 6, 2019, by

DURYEA, Pa. -- A special celebration for grandparents this morning in part of Luzerne County.

"Today we celebrate the gift of grandparents. These ancestors have given us the gift of life and they continue to give us the gift of love."

Nativity of our Lord Parish in Duryea held a "grandparents mass" for the relatives of students at Holy Rosary School in Duryea.

More than one hundred grandparents attended the celebration and were honored with flowers from their grandchildren.

"Absolutely adore them, and they're a joy to us too. They keep us young," says Monica Coyne.

Grandparents Day is Sunday, September 8th.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.