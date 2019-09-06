A Celebration of Grandparents in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- A special celebration for grandparents this morning in part of Luzerne County.

"Today we celebrate the gift of grandparents. These ancestors have given us the gift of life and they continue to give us the gift of love."

Nativity of our Lord Parish in Duryea held a "grandparents mass" for the relatives of students at Holy Rosary School in Duryea.

More than one hundred grandparents attended the celebration and were honored with flowers from their grandchildren.

"Absolutely adore them, and they're a joy to us too. They keep us young," says Monica Coyne.

Grandparents Day is Sunday, September 8th.