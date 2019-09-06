× 5-Year-Old Student Left on School Bus at Pittston Area

PITTSTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway into how a five-year-old child was left behind on a school bus after all other students were dropped off.

According to school officials, a kindergartener at Pittston Area Primary Center was alone on a bus Friday morning for about 20 minutes before being found.

The child’s mother came to the school to drop off a snack when she learned the child wasn’t there.

The school called the bus company who found the child unharmed.

The superintendent says the bus was checked for students but for some reason, this student was missed.

