5-Year-Old Student Left on School Bus at Pittston Area

Posted 3:10 pm, September 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:55PM, September 6, 2019

PITTSTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway into how a five-year-old child was left behind on a school bus after all other students were dropped off.

According to school officials, a kindergartener at Pittston Area Primary Center was alone on a bus Friday morning for about 20 minutes before being found.

The child’s mother came to the school to drop off a snack when she learned the child wasn’t there.

The school called the bus company who found the child unharmed.

The superintendent says the bus was checked for students but for some reason, this student was missed.

Newswatch 16’s Chelsea Strub is covering this developing story and will have more on Newswatch 16 at 5:00 and 6:00.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.