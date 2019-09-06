× 16 To The Rescue: Chico and Chica

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This darling duo is Chico and Chica. They’re 8-month old Siberian Huskies at the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville.

Both were surrendered a few weeks ago when their owners moved and couldn’t take them.

“Fortunately they did bring them here to the shelter and we both had them spayed and neutered and they’re both available for adoption,” said Tricia Moyer-Mentzer.

These two are very curious and have quite the personality.

“Both of them are very funny dogs, they get along great with each other, obviously because they’ve been together for a long time, they’re great with other dogs, they’re great with people,” said Moyer-Mentzer.

Breeds like Chico and Chica often get returned to the shelters.

“People tend to think that huskies are beautiful animals and they don’t research the breed before they get them and that’s why so many huskies end up in shelters and rescues because people don’t do their homework before getting them.”

Chico and Chica are very active and will need a home with people who have plenty and time and energy for them.

“These are not dogs that are meant to sit on a couch or be crated 9, 10, 12 hours a day. That is going to mentally harm these dogs, you’re going to come home to a dog that’s frustrated, you’re going to come home to a house that’s destroyed.”

This duo will also need training and patience from their new owners.

“They spent the first six months of their life outside in a pen so they pretty much don’t know anything, unfortunately.”

Shelter workers are hopeful that Chico and Chica will be adopted together.

“It would be nice to see them go together, but it’s going to be a lot to take on two young dogs so we’re not being unrealistic that they might need to go separately.”

If you’re interested in this duo or another husky, the Hillside SPCA has four other pure-bred huskies available for adoption.