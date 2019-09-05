Toilet Troubles in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Drivers along Park Avenue in Wilkes-Barre caught a glimpse of something that's normally pretty private right out here in the open.

"We got to walk these streets! People walk and they try to enjoy the day and they just walk and they're passing a toilet? That's nasty," said Alexander Garcia, Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre City police tell Newswatch 16 they believe the toilet got into this mess because it fell off of a drivers truck and the driver just didn't notice.

"They should have picked it up! I be looking at the sky and it fell off his truck that even," said Debo Wacker, Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the toilet was initially right in the middle of the road so officers moved it over but people who live nearby are not enjoying the view.

"It's bad! I don't know. It's funny you walk by and see a toilet with stuff all around it. It's weird," said Wacker.

"It's such a weird sight to see! A toilet in the outside of the road," said William Beriones, Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the toilet will be taken away by the department of public works Friday morning, but people who live nearby are worried it could cause problems overnight.

"Yeah because it's a toilet in the middle of the road. There's a lot of elders and especially at night time you can't see on these dark blocks," said Wacker.