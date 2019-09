Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Up to 18 years in prison for the driver behind a DUI crash that killed a pregnant mother in Bradford County.

Samuel Corey, 26, of Troy was sentenced Thursday.

He pleaded guilty in July to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

State police say he hit Ciera Kirkner head on along Route 6 in Sylvania back in February.

The mother's two young daughters were in car seats in the back.