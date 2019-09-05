Police: Man Surrenders After Accidentally Firing Stray Bullet Into Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- Police now know how a stray bullet ended up in a home in Schuylkill County, narrowly missing a woman inside.

Kristina Bates told us the bullet went through the bathroom window of her home in Tamaqua Monday afternoon and landed on the floor.

As police were driving to Bates' home, Devin Lockhart called officers to say he accidentally shot his refrigerator with his handgun.

Lockhart told police the gun fired when he was cleaning it.

The bullet passed through his refrigerator, out his window and into Bates' window.

Lockhart is charged with reckless endangerment in Schuylkill County.