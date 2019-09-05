Police: Man Surrenders After Accidentally Firing Stray Bullet Into Home

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- Police now know how a stray bullet ended up in a home in Schuylkill County, narrowly missing a woman inside.
Kristina Bates told us the bullet went through the bathroom window of her home in Tamaqua Monday afternoon and landed on the floor.
As police were driving to Bates' home, Devin Lockhart called officers to say he accidentally shot his refrigerator with his handgun.
Lockhart told police the gun fired when he was cleaning it.
The bullet passed through his refrigerator, out his window and into Bates' window.
Lockhart is charged with reckless endangerment in Schuylkill County.
4 comments
A day without sunshine
But, but: “Bates believes the bullet came all the way from the mountains in the distance, where people are known to hunt and fire rifles.”
straubdavid9
So many basic firearm safety rules being broken …. why was he even cleaning a loaded gun, and what was meant by “cleaning”? Was he just wiping down the exterior, and what kind of handgun was it?
A day without sunshine
Do you seriously expect to see that level of reporting on this station?
jsrant
At least he was man enough to come forward. In a case like this he should be made to take a gun safety course that are offered before getting his gun back along with any fines.