Next Step for Landfill Expansion in Lackawanna County

Posted 11:32 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35PM, September 5, 2019

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A dump in Lackawanna County is a step closer to expanding.

Keystone Sanitary Landfill wants to expand by filling gaps between existing piles of garbage with more trash.

Thursday night Dunmore Borough's Planning Commission voted to recommend a key amendment to a zoning ordinance.

At the heart of the matter the amendment would allow Keystone's landfill to not be considered a structure and therefore not have to contend with the borough's height restrictions.

Keystone says the landfill near Dunmore is running out of space and the expansion would extend its life by 50 years.

Dunmore Borough Council still has to approve the amendment.

It is scheduled to meet later this month.

