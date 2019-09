Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An accused thief is facing 85 additional charges of stealing from an American Legion post in Lackawanna County.

Christopher Crawford was charged last month with taking $10,000 dollars Post 568 where he was an officer.

Investigators now say he used three of the Legion's debit cards to take an additional $6,500.

Crawford is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison.