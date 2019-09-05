Local Effort to Help Pets Impacted by Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A new nonprofit organization based in Luzerne County is doing what it can to help the animals and pets caught in the mess Hurricaned Dorian left behind.

Animals America, based in Pittston Township, raises money for animals caught in abusive or disaster situations by collecting clothing donations and reselling or recycling it. Right now, the organization's sights are set on pets left behind in Hurricane Dorian.

Pamela Marcinkevich walked Newswatch 16 around Animals America's headquarters in Pittston Township. It's a new nonprofit organization with a mission close to her heart.

"We work to fight abuse, crisis, and disaster situations to help the animals in need," Marcinkevich said.

"In this point in time, we have Hurricane Dorian and we're trying to help out the rescues that are bringing the animals back and getting them out of harm's way," she said. "A lot of people end up evacuating and leaving their animals, which is very, very sad but it happens repeatedly."

Animals America raises money for those rescues by turning clothing donations into funds it can send their way.

"We're collecting any kind of used, new, or unwanted clothing and linens and any small household stuff, too, we'll take. It can all be turned in here."

If you are unable to drop off your unwanted items to Animals America's location near Pittston, you can go on its website and order a donation kit. It will send you a prepaid postage return bag for your items that you can send to the organization free of charge.

Marcinkevich says a lot of clothing goes to waste so think twice before you throw your old clothes in the garbage.

"A lot of people think that clothing, just because it has a slight tear or a stain on it, that it can't be repurposed. Well, it can be repurposed. It can be put into recycling and then recycling brings us back funding to help the animals in need," Marcinkevich added.

If you do not have any clothing to donate, they are in need of volunteers and monetary donations as well. Get more information here.