Fleetville Fire Company Launches New Fall Fair

It’s been about 30 years, but a fire company in Lackawanna County is a new community event to help keep the department afloat in Fleetville.

Many years ago, the department used to hold a big community carnival to support the fire company.

Firefighters decided to bring back a new fundraiser to support the department.

It all surrounds a new “Fall Fair” at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted Saturday's upcoming event.

The Fall Fair takes place this Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It includes everything from a junior firefighting course for kids to food, games and more!

Money raised helps the volunteer department purchase lifesaving equipment.

Money raised helps the volunteer department purchase lifesaving equipment.