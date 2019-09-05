Expo in Carbon County Provides Help for Seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An expo specifically tailored to the senior community had a packed house Thursday in Carbon County.

The parking lot at the Franklin Township Fire Company was packed, but it wasn't for a community picnic. It was for the senior citizens expo jointly put together by State Senator John Yudichak and State Representative Doyle Heffley.

"We do have a large senior citizen population in Carbon County, but I just think the information being handed out and the camaraderie, people just like to come out. It's a fun event and it's great for the community," said Rep. Doyle Heffley, (R)122nd District.

"We always like to take advantage of walking around and getting information that helps us, and sometimes getting nice gifts that we use for the whole year," said Helen Frey from Long Run.

Helen Frey and her husband Woodrow decided to spend their 66th wedding anniversary by checking out more than 60 vendors packed inside the building for the expo. From senior living centers, to Medicare, to the Agency on Aging, all had pamphlets and freebies to give away.

Folks could even get a flu shot as they made their way around the room. There was a free lunch provided, too.

"They can find the stuff for when they really need it down the line. They may not need it now, but believe me, there's things you need down the line as you get older," said William Wetzel of Kunkletown.

Organizers say it's important to hold these expos so people can come and have their questions answered, especially for a program that some may not think is important: Real ID program.

Technology can be tricky for some seniors, so there was a table with a representative able to answer any questions on how they could update their driver's license to a Real ID.

"We've been requested to do a seminar on (September) 9th in one of the boroughs. Here in Nesquehoning, we're going to do a seminar on the Real ID," Bill Richards, deputy chief of staff for State Senator Yudichak

There were even raffle prizes awarded to some of the nearly 1,200 seniors that came through the doors.