What’s New at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — One sure sign that fall is on its way is the Bloomsburg Fair. The 164th Bloomsburg Fair is about two and a half weeks away and organizers are busy getting ready for what they call the largest fair in Pennsylvania.

“This Saturday, they’ll start moving in their goods, and we’ll start converting this into a beautiful new community here on the fairgrounds,” Paul Reichart said.

Bloomsburg Fair directors met with members of the media and sponsors to discuss what’s new at this year’s fair. The past 163 fairs have never had a fair queen. That changes this year.

“I will be here definitely walking around, taking pictures, meeting people,” Nicolette Cusate said.

Nicolette Cusate is the first Bloomsburg Fair Queen. She is from Danville and studies agriculture at Penn State’s Erie campus.

“This year of service I’m doing with the Bloomsburg Fair is just a way for me to start teaching children about agriculture,” Cusate said.

Last year’s Bloomsburg Fair saw the debut of wine tasting on the fairgrounds. This year that is expanded into a family-friendly event, complete with grape stomping competitions.

“We’re going to have grape juice for the kids, we’re going to have the grape stomp, and we’re going to add with that the four vendors, but it’s really going to be a family atmosphere,” Brian Campbell said.

This year’s fair will also honor World War II veterans to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

A replica of what troops stormed the beaches in will be on display during the fair. In addition to all of that, there will be a karaoke display set up for anyone to use. There will also be a dog show with rescue dogs.

The Bloomsburg Fair opens September 20 with a preview day.