LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two graduates of Stroudsburg High School are dead after a plane crash in Oregon.

Authorities say Steven Pasciak, 23, and Jake Kelley, 22, were in a small plane that crashed in a wooded area near the McKenzie Bridge State Airport on August 27.

They were the only two on board.

According to funeral notices, both young men worked together in Oregon but grew up in Monroe County.

The cause of the deadly plane crash is under investigation.