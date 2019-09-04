× Thief Rips Out Barber Pole from Business in Carbon County

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Surveillance video from The Hair Cut Stop near Lehighton shows a man ripping out the barber pole from the front of the shop.

“I was like, ‘Oh, where is the barber pole? Oh, my God,'” said Mary Fischer, The Hair Cut Stop.

Mary Fischer owns the business in Mahoning Township. She says the theft happened on Monday between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Newswatch 16 showed the video to long-time customer Robert Williams.

“Crazy. I mean whoever did that is a lunatic. That all there is to it, there is something wrong with them. Wow, I seen it all,” said Williams.

The Hair Cut Stop has been here for 20 years. The owner tells Newswatch 16, this is the first time someone has ever damaged and stolen her property.

“I was just amazed. I couldn’t believe someone could just come in here and steal your property like that. You work hard to make a living and people just don’t care,” said Fischer.

The wall and electrical wires that held up the barber pole will need to be repaired.

Customers still can’t understand why someone would want the thing.

“I can understand the street sign maybe to hang on your wall, but a barbershop pole? Nah. There is something wrong with that person. Whoever you are, you’re nuts,” said Williams.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 she does not recognize the man in the surveillance video. If you do, you’re asked to contact Mahoning Township Police Department at 570-386-2241.