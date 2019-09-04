× The Wall That Heals: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica Opens In Our Area

If you ever wanted to see the sobering sight of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. but couldn’t get there, look no further than Luzerne County.

“The Wall That Heals” is a moving tribute to the fallen. It’s a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The wall arrived with full honors Tuesday afternoon, September 3. Click here to watch the Newswatch 16 story.

The memorial is now set up at Huber Field near the Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey showcased the moving memorial on Wednesday morning.

Ryan highlighted some of the various community groups in Plymouth that helped bring the memorial to our area.

The replica has the names of 58,000 service members who died in the Vietnam War including 75 from Luzerne County. Seven of the fallen were from Plymouth.

HOW TO VIEW THE WALL:

Location: Huber Field near Wyoming Valley West High School at 150 Wadham Street in Plymouth.

Today, September 4: Soft Opening Planned at 6 . p.m.

Thursday – Saturday, September 5 -7: The Wall That Heals is open to the public 24 hours a day. Admission is free.

Sunday, September 8: Wall closes at 3 p.m.

QUESTIONS?

Contact Clyde Peters at 570-762-2907.

For more on the activities surrounding the wall while it’s in our area, click this link.

To learn more facts about The Wall That Heals and the nonprofit behind it, head here!