The RailRiders lost the thumpers in their lineup and their bullpen stopper. But, Clubhouse Leaders Erik Kratz, Kyle Higashioka and relief pitcher Ben Heller carried the Riders past Syracuse and into the playoffs versus Durham.
The RailRiders path to Durham
-
SWB RailRiders vs Norfolk
-
Mike Ford and Ryan McBroom ‘AAA’ All Stars
-
SWB RailRiders win I. L. North Title
-
Aaron Judge re-habs at SWB
-
RailRiders power past Syracuse
-
-
Fans Enjoy Extra RailRiders Tiebreaker Game
-
Fans Flock to RailRiders Baseball as Season Nears End
-
RailRiders Game Goes to the Dogs
-
11-year-old Girl with Leukemia Gets Memorable Experience at RailRiders Game
-
Fans Enjoy Sunny RailRiders Afternoon Game
-
-
Fight Continues to Keep Bridge in Ashley
-
Signature Boxing To Host 15 Amateur Fights Saturday Afternoon In Scranton
-
Batboy: A Yankee Miracle Premieres at PNC Field