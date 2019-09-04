The RailRiders path to Durham

Posted 10:36 pm, September 4, 2019

The RailRiders lost the thumpers in their lineup and their bullpen stopper.  But, Clubhouse Leaders Erik Kratz, Kyle Higashioka and relief pitcher Ben Heller carried the Riders past Syracuse and into the playoffs versus Durham.

