Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include Walmart's decision to stop selling ammunition, the closing of big box stores, women toy soldiers, and the arrival of Valerie's baby girl.
Talkback 16: Walmart Dropping Ammo Sales, Stores Closing, Toy Soldiers
-
Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, Chocolate Store Robbery
-
Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Roads With the ‘Face of PennDOT,’ James May
-
Talkback 16: Mass Shootings and Gun Control
-
Talkback 16: Dog Killed After Attacking Volunteer
-
Talkback 16: Tiny Houses, Gender-less Driver’s Licenses, and the Star of the Show at WNEP’s ‘Day at the Fair’
-
-
Talkback 16: Tomato Fights and Dogs
-
Talkback 16: Corruption in Scranton, Vandalism, Go Joe
-
Talkback 16: Pedestrian Bridge, Lottery Numbers, More Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Gun Violence, School Mold, Ranger
-
Talkback 16: Complaints, Compliments, and the ‘Impossible Burger’
-
-
Talkback 16: Hurricane Dorian, Proposal to Close Prison
-
Talkback 16: Pocono Raceway, Hurricane Dorian
-
Talkback 16: College Education and College Football