Preparing For Flu Season

Posted 7:52 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:09AM, September 4, 2019

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- The sign says it all. It's early September, and those flu vaccines are already out.

Here in the northeast, medical experts say the flu season typically starts October 1st and runs through the spring.

The 202017/2018 flu season was one of the deadliest on record: more than 80,000 Americans died of the flu or flu complications.

Experts say get your flu shot early. It takes two to four weeks to be effective and is recommended for most people above the age of 6 months.

Officials with the CDC recommend people get vaccinated by the end of October.

Those vaccines are offered in pharmacies, doctor's offices, in some schools. Some municipalities give them for free.

 

1 Comment

