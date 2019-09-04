Flagstaff Road Closed for Paving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A heavily traveled road in Carbon County is temporarily shut down for paving.

Flagstaff Road in Mahoning Township is scheduled to be closed until Friday. Many drivers have been using it to get around another project on Route 209.

One by one, Newswatch 16 found drivers stopping to ask for directions after hitting a "road closed" sign on Flagstaff Road in Mahoning Township.

Some are not happy, and others are just dealing with it.

"I am just enjoying the day. I'm having a good time. I don't have to work until midnight, so I've got a few hours," said Otis Treiber of Slatington.

Flagstaff Road is scheduled to be closed until the end of the week for paving.

The reason some drivers are frustrated is that many of them are using the road to get around the Mansion House Hill project on Route 209 between Jim Thorpe and Lehighton.

With Flagstaff Road closed, the detour around is about 20 minutes.

"This is the second time around. They sent us all over the place. They don't even know themselves where they are going to send us," Joan and John Cari complained.

For those who aren't familiar with the area, the road closure is a nightmare. For the locals, they understand how badly the road needed to be fixed.

"I am welcoming it. I am tired of dodging potholes. I'm also tired of all the traffic, but what are you going to do? They are doing the Mansion House so there is nothing you can do. It's an improvement," Dave Feller said.

Even though Flagstaff Road is not part of the official detour for the Mansion House Hill project, it's been an easy way for drivers to get to Jim Thorpe and Lehighton.

"It's not bad. I am glad they are doing some work on it. It is inconvenient at times, but for the most part, I'd rather them just get it done," Treiber said.

Mahoning Township officials say the weather will impact how quickly the paving gets done. The plan is to have Flagstaff Road back open by Friday.