Dunmore won their first 20 matches in girls volleyball last season, before running into Holy Redeemer in the D2 final. The Lady Bucks are coming off a straight set loss to Western Wayne and it is time to get back to basics at Dunmore.
Dunmore Girls Volleyball
-
Super 16 Team #4: Dallas
-
Soccer Starts at Schautz
-
United Sports Academy In Dunmore Sending 24 Gymnasts To The World Championships
-
UPDATE: Missing Lackawanna County Girl Found
-
Memorial Kickball Tournament in Dunmore
-
-
Firetruck Taken from Olyphant to Dunmore for Child’s Birthday Party
-
Scranton Prep Holds Off Dunmore 28-17
-
Procession of the Saints a Celebration of Faith
-
Chase Down Podcast: Clarks Summit Native and Writer for Sports Illustrated & The MMQB, Conor Orr
-
Construction Project Expected to Cause Additional Delays for Holiday Travelers
-
-
Super 16 Team #8: Wyoming Area
-
Police Investigating Shots Fired in Scranton
-
Flag Retirement Ceremony at Sherwood Park