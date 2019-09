Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A street is blocked off and a church is closed in Wilkes-Barre after the ceiling of the building collapsed.

According to the fire chief, the ceiling of Ministries House of Prayer Church came crashing down Tuesday evening. No one was hurt.

The outer walls of the building are bulging.

Until a structural engineer can examine the structure, that part of Parrish Street is closed.