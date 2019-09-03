Walmart Customers React to News the Giant Retailer Will Stop Selling Handgun Ammunition and Other Safety Changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- Walmart, the country's number one retailer, is taking a big step to combat gun violence.

In a statement released Tuesday, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon rolled out new plans to stop the sale of handgun ammunition once its current stock sells out.

This move comes on the heels of mass shootings in several communities, including Midland and Odessa, Texas just this past weekend.

At the Walmart in Taylor, customers praised the move.

“I think that's absolutely needed. I don't think weapons should be available everywhere,” said Jessica Petche from Scranton.

McMillon says with Walmart's focus on store safety and security, “it's clear the status quo is unacceptable.”

Walmart plans to stop the sale of some other ammunition as well.

Not everyone agrees with this decision.

“People have to protect themselves in the street. The street is bad right now, and if you don't have any bullets or something to defend yourself, how are you going to defend yourself?” said Michael Caseo from Taylor.

Walmart is also asking customers not to openly carry firearms in stores located in states where open carry is permitted.

“I'm glad because I work here, and I work on the door preventing people from stealing and shooters so I don't want nothing to do with no guns,” said Rodney Sharpe from Scranton.

Walmart says that was prompted by customers inadvertently causing the evacuation of stores by having guns on them. There were also attempts by people looking to make a statement and test store security by carrying guns in a way that frightened staff and customers.

“Then I have to run out here and grab people like you and say 'Active shooter! Active shooter!' and be on the phone with police at the same,” said Sharpe. “I'm not trying to do that.”

Walmart says it will also stop the sale of handguns in Alaska, the only state where Walmart sells handguns.