This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Salmon Fishing for a Cause

Posted 1:05 pm, September 3, 2019, by

Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to Lake Ontario for some salmon fishing with K & G Sportfishing.  This trip was put together by Oswego County, New York as part of a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of NEPA.  The salmon were biting and our local anglers were happy!  See this action packed show Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

