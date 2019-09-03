This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Salmon Fishing for a Cause

Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to Lake Ontario for some salmon fishing with K & G Sportfishing. This trip was put together by Oswego County, New York as part of a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of NEPA. The salmon were biting and our local anglers were happy! See this action packed show Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
