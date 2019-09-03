Down six runs in the 7th inning, and seven runs in the 8th inning, the SWB RailRiders rallied TWICE to sink Syracuse 14-13 to win the I.L. North Title. Before heading down to Durham the Riders celebrated a historic win.
SWB RailRiders win I. L. North Title
-
RailRiders power past Syracuse
-
SWB RailRiders vs Norfolk
-
Aaron Judge re-habs at SWB
-
Fans Flock to RailRiders Baseball as Season Nears End
-
Mike Ford and Ryan McBroom ‘AAA’ All Stars
-
-
Fans Enjoy Extra RailRiders Tiebreaker Game
-
Hazleton Area vs Central Dauphin softball
-
Pine Grove Area vs Bald Eagle Area softball
-
Fans Pack PNC Field to Watch Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge
-
2-Time NCAA National Wrestling Champion Gabe Dean From Cornell In Canton At Warriors Wrestling Camp
-
-
Yoga A Big Part Of Valley View Football Strength And Conditioning Program
-
Fans Enjoy Sunny RailRiders Afternoon Game
-
Thousands Gather for Watch Party in Lehigh Valley to Root for U.S. in Women’s World Cup