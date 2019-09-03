Police Investigate Shooting in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. --Wilkes-Barre police are looking into what led to a shooting in the city Tuesday morning.

Cops were called to the home along Blackman Street just after one Tuesday morning for reports of a man with a gunshot wound. He was was taken to the hospital.

Blackman Street was shut down while state police and officials from the Luzerne County District Attorney's office were outside the home.

Police took two people from the scene.

There have not been any arrests after the shooting in Wilkes-Barre.