Missing Necklace Containing Son’s Ashes Has Been Found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOEBELS AMUSEMENT RESORT -- A woman who lost a cherished piece of jewelry at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg tells Newswatch 16 the necklace has been found.

Paula Morales was at Knoebels on Friday when she dropped the necklace containing some of her son's ashes.

The mom from Sunbury posted a message on Facebook in hopes of getting it back.

Morales tells us a woman from York called her Tuesday afternoon after hearing about the missing necklace on the radio.

That woman says her 14-year-old daughter found it in the parking lot, put it in their car, and had forgotten about it.