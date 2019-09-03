Missing Necklace Containing Son’s Ashes Has Been Found

Posted 5:23 pm, September 3, 2019, by

KNOEBELS AMUSEMENT RESORT -- A woman who lost a cherished piece of jewelry at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg tells Newswatch 16 the necklace has been found.

Paula Morales was at Knoebels on Friday when she dropped the necklace containing some of her son's ashes.

The mom from Sunbury posted a message on Facebook in hopes of getting it back.

Morales tells us a woman from York called her Tuesday afternoon after hearing about the missing necklace on the radio.

That woman says her 14-year-old daughter found it in the parking lot, put it in their car, and had forgotten about it.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.