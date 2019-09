Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A loaded handgun was found inside a carry-on bag at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Tuesday.

Officials say a TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint x-ray machine.

Police were called, the gun was confiscated, and a man from Jim Thorpe was taken in for questioning.

This was the third time this year TSA agents found a gun at the security checkpoint at the airport in Luzerne County.