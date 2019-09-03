Former Priest from Bucks County Accused of Abusing 2 Altar Boys

Posted 7:32 pm, September 3, 2019, by

TULLYTOWN, Pa. -- Sexual assault charges have been filed against a former Roman Catholic priest in the Diocese of Allentown.

Frank Trauger, 74, of Brooklyn, New York, is accused of assaulting two altar boys at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Tullytown, Bucks County.

Authorities say the abuse happened in the mid-1990s and early-2000s, when the boys were around 12 years old.

Trauger was arraigned Tuesday morning on corruption of minors and indecent assault charges and released on bail.

The Bucks County district attorney believes there may be more victims.

1 Comment

